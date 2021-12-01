Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clarivate by 3,033.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.88, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.62. Clarivate Plc has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.78.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLVT. Bank of America began coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarivate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

