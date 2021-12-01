Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Acquires 2,689 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 1.5% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $21,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAM. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.99. 33,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.62. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $62.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

