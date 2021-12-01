Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.4% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 70,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 123,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $524,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.34. 28,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,793,215. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $185.54 and a 12 month high of $243.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.14.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

