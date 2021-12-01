Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Purchases 22,822 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,822 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $16,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 313.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.59 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,081,297 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.69.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.