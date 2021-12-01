Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Raises Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 1.8% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $26,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.32. 529,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,406,375. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average is $47.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $202.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

