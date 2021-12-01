Cocos-BCX (COCOS) Price Tops $3.29 on Major Exchanges

Cocos-BCX (CURRENCY:COCOS) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 1st. Cocos-BCX has a total market cap of $138.25 million and approximately $51.19 million worth of Cocos-BCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cocos-BCX coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.29 or 0.00005782 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cocos-BCX has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cocos-BCX Coin Profile

Cocos-BCX (CRYPTO:COCOS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 14th, 2019. Cocos-BCX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,015,868 coins. Cocos-BCX’s official website is www.cocosbcx.io . The official message board for Cocos-BCX is medium.com/cocosbcx . Cocos-BCX’s official Twitter account is @CocosBCX . The Reddit community for Cocos-BCX is https://reddit.com/r/cocosbcx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cocos-BCX', fully named 'Cocos BlockChain Expedition', aims to create an integrated multi-platform runtime environment for games, providing developers with the convenience and completeness in game development, while bringing users a whole new gaming experience, unprecedented gaming status, and with all the assets obtained in the games being wholly owned by the users. At 3:00 AM on January 19th, 2021(UTC) the total amount of COCOS was reduced from 100,000,000,000 (one hundred billion) to 100,000,000 (one hundred million). The total amount of COCOS held by users was also reduced accordingly, but the total value corresponding to the total amount of holdings remains unchanged. The contract address has changed from 0x0c6f5f7d555e7518f6841a79436bd2b1eef03381 to 0xc4c7ea4fab34bd9fb9a5e1b1a98df76e26e6407c. See the official announcement. “

Cocos-BCX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cocos-BCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cocos-BCX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cocos-BCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

