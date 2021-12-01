Coldstack (CLS) Hits One Day Volume of $373,973.00

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. In the last seven days, Coldstack has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.77 or 0.00004867 BTC on exchanges. Coldstack has a total market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $373,973.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00064487 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00071869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00095546 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,547.57 or 0.07978834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,186.62 or 1.00335402 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00021687 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

