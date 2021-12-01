Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Gap Down to $18.53

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.53, but opened at $17.99. Collegium Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 550 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $607.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

