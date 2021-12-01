Color Platform Market Cap Achieves $316,509.92 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Color Platform has a market cap of $316,509.92 and approximately $9.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 17.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,076.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.40 or 0.01008124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.74 or 0.00264104 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00030080 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003239 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

