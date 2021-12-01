Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Increased by Arbor Wealth Management LLC

Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236,945 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,027 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 3.1% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.87.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $48.15 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.