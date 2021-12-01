Comerica Bank Sells 1,068 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Safehold were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Safehold in the first quarter worth about $41,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Safehold in the second quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 10.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $71.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.33 and a beta of -0.31. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.01 and a 12 month high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 13,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.29 per share, with a total value of $999,968.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 907,628 shares of company stock valued at $68,412,709. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.01.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

