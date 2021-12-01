Comerica Bank Sells 1,957 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Buckle worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 69.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,758,000 after purchasing an additional 418,758 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Buckle in the second quarter valued at $7,326,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Buckle in the second quarter valued at $7,121,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,835,000 after purchasing an additional 133,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 79.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,653,000 after purchasing an additional 121,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 40.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKE stock opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.47. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Buckle had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 51.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 27.56%.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

