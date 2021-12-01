Comerica Bank Sells 2,143 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Getty Realty worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Getty Realty by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,992,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,817,000 after acquiring an additional 245,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,926,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,612,000 after purchasing an additional 185,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,937,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,083,000 after purchasing an additional 84,077 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 8.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 976,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 72,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 11.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,836,000 after purchasing an additional 83,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.12. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.94 and a 1 year high of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $39.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.61 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.14%.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

