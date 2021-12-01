Comerica Bank Sells 7,015 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,031 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,015 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 633.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 244,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 211,510 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 21.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 87,448 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

FCF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

FCF opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.20. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $16.28.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 34.07%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.