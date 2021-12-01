Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168,108 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 696,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 44,701 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,011,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,416,000.

Get Community Bankers Trust alerts:

Community Bankers Trust stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

In other Community Bankers Trust news, Director William E. Hardy bought 3,100 shares of Community Bankers Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $36,487.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,579 shares of company stock valued at $42,068.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESXB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bankers Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bankers Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.