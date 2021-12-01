Comparing Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) & Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN)

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Amgen and Surrozen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amgen 2 9 6 0 2.24 Surrozen 0 0 3 0 3.00

Amgen presently has a consensus price target of $234.20, indicating a potential upside of 16.63%. Surrozen has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 122.60%. Given Surrozen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Surrozen is more favorable than Amgen.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amgen and Surrozen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amgen $25.42 billion 4.45 $7.26 billion $9.71 20.68 Surrozen N/A N/A -$2.12 million N/A N/A

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than Surrozen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.0% of Amgen shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Amgen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Amgen and Surrozen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amgen 21.77% 108.67% 15.29% Surrozen N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Amgen beats Surrozen on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

About Surrozen

Surrozen Inc. is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc., formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

