Comparing First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) and Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) and First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lincoln Educational Services and First High-School Education Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lincoln Educational Services $293.10 million 0.65 $48.56 million $1.74 4.05 First High-School Education Group $68.33 million 1.15 $11.71 million N/A N/A

Lincoln Educational Services has higher revenue and earnings than First High-School Education Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lincoln Educational Services and First High-School Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lincoln Educational Services 0 0 3 0 3.00 First High-School Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lincoln Educational Services currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.75%. First High-School Education Group has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 157.35%. Given First High-School Education Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First High-School Education Group is more favorable than Lincoln Educational Services.

Profitability

This table compares Lincoln Educational Services and First High-School Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lincoln Educational Services 17.24% 29.78% 11.68% First High-School Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.1% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of First High-School Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lincoln Educational Services beats First High-School Education Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing. The Healthcare & Other Professions segment provides academic programs in the disciplines of health sciences, hospitality and business, and information technology. The Transitional segment refers to campuses that are being taught-out and closed, and operations that are being phased out. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in West Orange, NJ.

First High-School Education Group Company Profile

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Kunming, China.

