Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.81 million.Computer Task Group also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.160-$0.180 EPS.

NASDAQ CTG traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.90. 36,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,195. The firm has a market cap of $121.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.83. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $11.68.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

