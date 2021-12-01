Conduit (LON:CRE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $397.50

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 397.50 ($5.19) and last traded at GBX 404 ($5.28), with a volume of 1258288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 404.50 ($5.28).
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
The company has a market cap of £668.38 million and a P/E ratio of -48.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 457.43.
Conduit Company Profile (LON:CRE)
Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
