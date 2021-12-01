Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,768 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 21,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 24,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 59,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $200,000. 60.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $77.64 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.57.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.