Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 318,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,464,713 shares.The stock last traded at $206.99 and had previously closed at $204.07.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

