Contrasting Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) & Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) and Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Bon Natural Life shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bon Natural Life and Natural Alternatives International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bon Natural Life N/A N/A N/A Natural Alternatives International 6.64% 15.03% 9.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bon Natural Life and Natural Alternatives International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bon Natural Life 0 0 0 0 N/A Natural Alternatives International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bon Natural Life and Natural Alternatives International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bon Natural Life $18.22 million 2.31 $3.03 million N/A N/A Natural Alternatives International $178.52 million 0.46 $10.77 million $1.85 6.99

Natural Alternatives International has higher revenue and earnings than Bon Natural Life.

Summary

Natural Alternatives International beats Bon Natural Life on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bon Natural Life

Bon Natural Life Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements. Its products are principally used by manufacturer customers in the functional food, personal care, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. The company sells its products to customers in Chinese and international markets. Bon Natural Life Limited was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cayman Islands.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing; and Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products. The Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales segment associated with the sale and license of beta-alanine. The company was founded by Mark A. LeDoux in 1980 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

