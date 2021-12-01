Contrasting Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) and Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) and Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Land and Klépierre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land 2.38% 0.36% 0.14% Klépierre N/A N/A N/A

38.5% of Gladstone Land shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Gladstone Land shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Gladstone Land has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Klépierre has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gladstone Land and Klépierre, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land 0 4 2 0 2.33 Klépierre 4 6 1 0 1.73

Gladstone Land presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.50%. Klépierre has a consensus target price of $19.40, suggesting a potential downside of 9.09%. Given Klépierre’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Klépierre is more favorable than Gladstone Land.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gladstone Land and Klépierre’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land $57.03 million 17.14 $4.93 million ($0.35) -81.63 Klépierre $966.53 million 6.30 -$897.51 million N/A N/A

Gladstone Land has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Klépierre.

Summary

Gladstone Land beats Klépierre on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Klépierre Company Profile

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes. The company was founded in November 1990 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

