Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,400 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the October 31st total of 878,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Converge Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 25,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,113. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $10.66.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTSDF shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

