Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Trading Up 7.1%

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.75 and last traded at C$3.75. Approximately 1,853,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,222,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$741.89 million and a PE ratio of 7.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.59.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

