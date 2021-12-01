CoreSite Realty Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for CoreSite Realty in a report issued on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The business had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

COR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. William Blair downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.23.

Shares of COR opened at $171.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.59. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $173.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 246.60%.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $579,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,627 shares of company stock valued at $825,194. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,219,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,104,000 after acquiring an additional 136,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,641,000 after acquiring an additional 145,100 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,441,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,571,000 after purchasing an additional 74,809 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,991,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,872,000 after purchasing an additional 144,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,465,000 after purchasing an additional 474,075 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.