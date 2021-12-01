Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.14. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 1,545,519 shares traded.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.1808 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $167,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the second quarter worth about $71,069,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the second quarter worth about $20,420,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the second quarter worth about $19,078,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 40.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,262,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after buying an additional 363,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1,061.8% during the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 163,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 149,632 shares in the last quarter. 18.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

