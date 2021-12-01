Cornichon Trading 5.2% Higher This Week (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Cornichon has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cornichon coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. Cornichon has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $5,667.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cornichon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00062671 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00070867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00093620 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,483.72 or 0.07929622 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,461.46 or 0.99854111 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002701 BTC.

About Cornichon

Cornichon’s total supply is 16,081,350 coins and its circulating supply is 15,839,502 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cornichon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cornichon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.