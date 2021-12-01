Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.25

Shares of Corning Natural Gas Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:CNIG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and traded as high as $24.40. Corning Natural Gas shares last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 610 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $75.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. Corning Natural Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.31%.

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corp. operates as a holding company to Corning Natural Gas Corp. It engages in distribution of natural gas. The company operates through the following business segments: Gas Company, Pike and Holding Company. It serves residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers in the Corning, Hammondsport & Virgil, New York and two other gas utilities which serve the Elmira and Bath, New York.

