COSOL Limited (ASX:COS) Insider Benjamin Buckley Purchases 800,000 Shares of Stock

COSOL Limited (ASX:COS) insider Benjamin Buckley purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$290,400.00 ($207,428.57).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06.
About COSOL
See Also: What is a Special Dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for COSOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSOL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.