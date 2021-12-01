COSOL Limited (ASX:COS) Insider Benjamin Buckley Purchases 800,000 Shares of Stock

COSOL Limited (ASX:COS) insider Benjamin Buckley purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$290,400.00 ($207,428.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06.

Get COSOL alerts:

About COSOL

COSOL Limited provides information technology services in Australia. It utilizes proprietary software and services to deliver solutions for clients operating in asset-intensive industries with a focus on resource and capital-intensive enterprise asset management and infrastructure-focused systems. The company also provides digital business solutions, including business process and strategic reviews; legacy data services; and data migration and ongoing support services to clients, as well as implements enterprise resource planning/ enterprise asset management solutions.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for COSOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSOL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.