CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) Insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman Buys 19,000 Shares

CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.96 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,221.00 ($13,015.00).

Raymond (Ray) Kellerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CountPlus alerts:

On Friday, November 26th, Raymond (Ray) Kellerman purchased 10,000 shares of CountPlus stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,900.00 ($7,071.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

CountPlus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for CountPlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CountPlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.