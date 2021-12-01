CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Short Interest Update

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the October 31st total of 42,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the first quarter valued at $62,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CPI Aerostructures by 102.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,836 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the second quarter valued at $367,000. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CPI Aerostructures by 221.0% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 170,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 117,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the second quarter valued at $530,000. 24.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

Shares of CVU stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $2.65. 17,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,823. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.84. CPI Aerostructures has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.