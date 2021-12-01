CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 64,666.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CRA International were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 779.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 268,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,999,000 after buying an additional 238,141 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CRA International by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 18,762 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International during the 2nd quarter worth $811,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CRA International during the 1st quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRA International stock opened at $92.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $683.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55. CRA International, Inc. has a one year low of $45.54 and a one year high of $116.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.41.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. CRA International had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Holthausen sold 7,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $761,581.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $690,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,330. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRAI shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

