Craneware (LON:CRW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,580.00

Craneware plc (LON:CRW) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,580 ($20.64) and last traded at GBX 1,580 ($20.64), with a volume of 3053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,590 ($33.84).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Craneware from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 3,100 ($40.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,428.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,376.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The company has a market cap of £905.94 million and a P/E ratio of 72.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a GBX 15.50 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Craneware’s previous dividend of $12.00. Craneware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.03%.

In other news, insider Keith Neilson purchased 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,350 ($30.70) per share, for a total transaction of £50,008 ($65,335.77).

About Craneware (LON:CRW)

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; interface scripting module, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

