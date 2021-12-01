Credit Suisse AG Acquires Shares of 8,249 Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TLS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Telos by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,766,000 after buying an additional 1,758,644 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Telos by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,047,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,647,000 after buying an additional 812,526 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Telos by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,294,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,053,000 after buying an additional 782,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Telos by 266.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,382,000 after purchasing an additional 607,056 shares during the period. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Telos by 79.7% during the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,236,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,057,000 after purchasing an additional 548,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLS opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.11.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John B. Wood purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $1,814,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $461,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,273,934.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,563 shares of company stock worth $3,932,055. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TLS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

