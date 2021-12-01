Credit Suisse AG Buys Shares of 44,961 Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 44,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Comstock Resources by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.47. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRK shares. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.84.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

