Credit Suisse AG Buys Shares of 44,961 Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 44,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Comstock Resources by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.47. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.30.
Several analysts have recently commented on CRK shares. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.84.
Comstock Resources Profile
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
