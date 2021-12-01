Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,772,000 after acquiring an additional 92,958 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $71,299.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,437,206.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 10,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $442,802.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,058 shares of company stock worth $2,959,465. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Napco Security Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.26. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.27 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $31.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.12 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 18.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

