Credit Suisse AG Purchases Shares of 3,479 ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 264.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $831,000.

Get ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged alerts:

IGHG opened at $74.13 on Wednesday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $78.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.