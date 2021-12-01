Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 709 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.26) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EZJ. Barclays increased their price target on easyJet from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 705 ($9.21) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.41) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 774.86 ($10.12).

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 620.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,495.95. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 457.50 ($5.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The stock has a market cap of £3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97.

In related news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($658,087.27).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

