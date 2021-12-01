Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.24

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.24 and traded as high as C$5.68. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 8,241,247 shares traded.

CPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.24.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$848.20 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.3200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 0.19%.

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total value of C$75,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,845,033.12.

Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

