Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CRO Acquires $12,750.00 in Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CRO Jon Brinton acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $12,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CXDO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.01. 24,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,342. The stock has a market cap of $92.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.41. Crexendo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Crexendo by 10.3% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 22,337 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Crexendo by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Crexendo by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crexendo by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Crexendo by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CXDO. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Crexendo in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

