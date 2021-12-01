Critical Contrast: Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) vs. BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) and BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.3% of Novan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Novan shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Novan and BridgeBio Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novan 0 0 4 0 3.00 BridgeBio Pharma 0 0 9 0 3.00

Novan presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.89%. BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus target price of $80.50, suggesting a potential upside of 98.77%. Given BridgeBio Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BridgeBio Pharma is more favorable than Novan.

Risk & Volatility

Novan has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BridgeBio Pharma has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Novan and BridgeBio Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan $4.92 million 19.27 -$29.29 million ($2.03) -2.48 BridgeBio Pharma $8.25 million 722.54 -$448.72 million ($3.91) -10.36

Novan has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BridgeBio Pharma. BridgeBio Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Novan and BridgeBio Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan -833.16% -179.38% -45.19% BridgeBio Pharma -939.99% -805.16% -58.51%

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma beats Novan on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novan

Novan, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

