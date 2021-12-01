Critical Review: Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) & First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Broadcom and First Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadcom $23.89 billion 9.54 $2.96 billion $13.48 41.07 First Solar $2.71 billion 4.06 $398.36 million $4.23 24.49

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than First Solar. First Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadcom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Broadcom and First Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadcom 22.90% 44.27% 13.99% First Solar 17.26% 7.94% 6.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.9% of Broadcom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of First Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Broadcom shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of First Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Broadcom has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Solar has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Broadcom and First Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadcom 0 5 23 0 2.82 First Solar 2 12 7 0 2.24

Broadcom currently has a consensus target price of $570.15, suggesting a potential upside of 2.98%. First Solar has a consensus target price of $107.61, suggesting a potential upside of 3.87%. Given First Solar’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Solar is more favorable than Broadcom.

Summary

Broadcom beats First Solar on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc. is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications. The Infrastructure Software segment provides a portfolio of mainframe, enterprise and storage area networking solutions. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The Systems segment offers development, construction, operation, and maintenance of photovoltaic solar power systems. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

