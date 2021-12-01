CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.15, for a total transaction of $1,160,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total transaction of $1,416,250.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $1,408,350.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $1,331,650.00.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $217.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.67 and a 200 day moving average of $252.45. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.24 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 187.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $17,205,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 382.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,508,000 after acquiring an additional 314,958 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

