CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CRWD traded down $15.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.50. 8,076,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,710,894. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $138.24 and a 52 week high of $298.48.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total transaction of $725,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,441 shares of company stock valued at $42,824,526 in the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Finally, Summit Insights lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.61.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

