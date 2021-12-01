Crust Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.83 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One Crust Network coin can currently be bought for about $16.84 or 0.00029477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Network has a total market cap of $51.57 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00043994 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.88 or 0.00236102 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00007755 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00086872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Crust Network Coin Profile

Crust Network (CRU) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

