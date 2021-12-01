Cryptonovae Price Up 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded up 16% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 1st. During the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $4.13 million and $114,145.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0965 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00064482 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00071840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00095656 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,559.06 or 0.08004905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,883.60 or 0.99877583 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,824,740 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

