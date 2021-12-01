Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $138,000 Position in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,740 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNTY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 35,098 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 132,653 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 20,417 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Century Casinos stock opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. Century Casinos, Inc. has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

