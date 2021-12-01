Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 139,759 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,759 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ContextLogic were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 707.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 105,108 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,284,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 142.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 126,148 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Pai Liu sold 26,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $176,324.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,322.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 23,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $113,702.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,892,511 shares of company stock valued at $10,776,690. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

WISH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer cut ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America cut ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.06.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. Analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

