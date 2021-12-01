Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 55,028 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,028 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 73.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,201 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the first quarter valued at $477,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 310.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 304,425 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

IMAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IMAX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. IMAX Co. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $974.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.58.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. IMAX had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

IMAX Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

